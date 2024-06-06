Smart & Final Hits the Refresh Button With Celebrity Collaboration

Smart & Final is launching a rebranding campaign with a new tagline and celebrity partner. The Southern California grocer is teaming up with Chef Roy Choi, known for elevating gourmet food trucks with his Korean-Mexican fare, in a promotion that includes television print, in-store, out-of-home and digital media ads.

Choi will appear in the spots with store “Super Associate” and two customer personas to highlight the retailer’s product assortment, including unique items, club sizes, fresh produce and partnership with other businesses. Choi has a special connection to Smart & Final, because it was the first store to carry his line of Kogi brand sauces in 2020.

“I’ve been a Smart & Final customer since day one, and this campaign really feels like destiny fulfilled,” said Choi. “Good food should be available to everyone no matter where they live, and Smart & Final is an affordable, convenient grocery store for people feeding their families as well as restaurant owners like me.”

The campaign also features the new Smart & Final slogan, “Where Else?” According to Matt Reeve, SVP of marketing, merchandising and private brands, the slogan and the campaign are designed to showcase Smart & Final as a go-to grocer. “This campaign is all about reintroducing Smart & Final to our loyal customers while inviting new ones to visit our stores and experience why Smart & Final has been in business for over 150 years,” he said. “We’re focused on presenting our vision for Smart & Final as a grocery destination for everyday moms, small businesses and celebrities like Roy, who all appreciate Smart & Final’s affordable, quality selection of produce, meats and grocery essentials.”

Chedraui USA acquired the Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final in 2021. That business is a subsidiary of Mexican supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui, which is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.