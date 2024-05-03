Hy-Vee Introduces Mental Health Campaign

Hy-Vee's four-part video series aims to help educate customers and patients on ways to proactively manage their mental health via sleep, nutrition, exercise and medication management.

Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Hy-Vee has rolled out a new video series, “A Holistic Approach to Improving Mental Health,” hosted by Dr. Daniel Fick, the grocer’s chief medical officer. The four-part video series, featuring Hy-Vee’s team of health-and-wellness professionals, aims to help educate customers and patients on ways to proactively manage their mental health via sleep, nutrition, exercise and medication management.

“At Hy-Vee, we recognize mental health is a significant topic in the U.S., with more than one in five adults having some type of mental health diagnosis,” noted Fick. “Mental health should be looked at from a holistic approach that incorporates proper nutrition, sleep and exercise. This video series aims to empower customers and patients with new strategies to improve their mental health and well-being.”

[RELATED: Hy-Vee to Purchase Strack & Van Til Food Market Chain]

The four-part video series will cover the following topics:

“Mental Health and the Impact of a Good Night of Sleep” deals with the mental health crisis in the United States and the importance of sleep with health care providers from Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care .

“Mental Health and Staying Physically Active” spotlights the connection between mental and physical health with a Hy-Vee fitness expert. Families can join Hy-Vee KidsFit to be active together, or individuals can incorporate Short & Sweat exercise videos into their daily routines.

“Mental Health and the Importance of a Healthy Diet” demonstrates how Hy-Vee dietitians can help customers choose food and drinks that can positively affect an individual’s mental health.

“Mental Health and Understanding Your Medications” features experts from Hy-Vee’s pharmacy team who discuss how they contribute to a patient’s mental health by administering the proper medication.

Consumers can watch the video series and find out about Hy-Vee’s other mental health resources online.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 75,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.