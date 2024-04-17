Hy-Vee to Purchase Strack & Van Til Food Market Chain

Deal will add 22 Indiana stores to Iowa-based grocer’s portfolio
Hy-Vee is continuing to expand into Indiana and the Southeast region with the pending acquisition of Strack & Van Til.

Hy-Vee Inc. has revealed that it’s in the process of acquiring the Strack & Van Til Food Market chain, also known as Indiana Grocery Group LLC, which operates store locations throughout northwest Indiana. The deal will add 22 stores to Hy-Vee’s 550-plus retail business units, which include grocery stores, drug stores, pharmacies, restaurants and convenience stores. 

“As our company continues to expand into Indiana and the Southeast region, Strack & Van Til’s customer-centric focus and company vision to ‘make lives easier’ aligns with Hy-Vee’s values and growth strategy,” noted Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch. “We look forward to welcoming Strack & Van Til’s approximately 2,800 employees into the Hy-Vee family in the weeks to come.”

Strack & Van Til will keep its name and operate as a subsidiary under Hy-Vee Inc., in common with the parent company’s other subsidiaries, which include Midwest Heritage, Perishable Distributors of Iowa, D&D Foods, Amber Specialty Pharmacy, Vivid Clear Rx, and Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits.

“As northwest Indiana’s No. 1 grocery store, we know Hy-Vee is the perfect partner,” said Jeff Strack, CEO and president of Highland, Ind.-based Strack & Van Til. “With our combined focus on providing excellent customer service, taking care of our employees and giving back to our local communities, we believe this acquisition is a win-win for both our associates and our company.”

“Much like Hy-Vee founders Charles Hyde and David Vredenberg, Strack & Van Til’s growth and success remains rooted in the philosophy and principles of its two founders Ernie Strack and Nick Van Til,” added Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s executive chairman of the board. “Like Hy-Vee, the Strack & Van Til chain is also committed to delivering everyday value and providing quality groceries, perishables and freshly prepared foods. As we remain focused on our future growth, Strack & Van Til is a great addition to the Hy-Vee family.”

With the acquisition expected to close in early May, Hy-Vee has become a member of Kansas City, Kan.-based Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), which supplies Strack & Van Til’s stores in northwest Indiana. Hy-Vee’s grocery stores will continue to be served through its own supply chain facilities in Ankeny, Chariton, Cherokee and Cumming, Iowa.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 550 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 75,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

