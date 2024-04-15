SpartanNash Buys Metcalfe’s Market

Food solutions company SpartanNash is acquiring Metcalfe’s Market, a three-store Wisconsin grocery chain founded in 1917 by Henry and Teresa Hess. The Madison and Wauwatosa, Wis., locations will retain all current employees, and former owners Tim and Kevin Metcalfe, the great-grandsons of Metcalfe’s Market founders, will join the SpartanNash family of associates. Additionally, the Metcalfe’s Market storefront, branding and core shopper experience will remain in place.

“Metcalfe’s Market has been a successful family-owned and -operated business for four generations, and we are honored that the Metcalfe family is entrusting SpartanNash to build upon their legacy and bring new offerings to its team members and grocery shoppers,” said SpartanNash CEO noted Tony Sarsam. “As a People First company, we welcome Tim, Kevin and the entire Metcalfe’s Market team into the SpartanNash family, and we look forward to earning the loyalty of our newest store guests. As a food solutions company, we provide the ingredients for family meals and traditions – just like Metcalfe's Market has for more than 100 years.”

The acquisition expands SpartanNash’s footprint in Wisconsin to seven stores. Shoppers can look forward to the same products offered by Metcalfe’s Market, along with a wide assortment of SpartanNash private label offerings, including the Our Family line of products. The company will also offer its enhanced loyalty and rewards program featuring digital coupons and weekly grocery savings.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our communities for more than a century, and we are confident that with SpartanNash, guests at Metcalfe’s Market will continue to enjoy the same high level of service, quality and variety of products they have come to expect here at Metcalfe’s,” said Tim Metcalfe. “We are thrilled to join the SpartanNash family, and we can’t wait to contribute to their People First culture. SpartanNash has the same commitment to quality and community that Metcalfe’s has been known for over the past four generations.”

As part of the deal, full-time Metcalfe’s Market employees will continue to receive a benefits package featuring a range of medical, vision and dental plans, as well as investments in paid time off, wellness perks, tuition reimbursement and more. Those interested can apply for positions at all three Metcalfe’s Market locations online and will also have expanded opportunities across the SpartanNash network.

The transaction is expected to wrap up in spring 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 most sustainable grocers.