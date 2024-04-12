Hannaford Debuts Newly Acquired Stores in Maine

Hannaford Supermarkets officially welcomed customers to its new stores in Fort Kent and Madawaska, Maine, on Friday, April 12.

Hannaford Supermarkets officially welcomed customers to its new stores in Fort Kent and Madawaska, Maine, on April 12. The grand openings follow the food retailer's acquisition of the stores earlier this year, which formerly operated as Paradis Shop ‘n Save Supermarkets and were supplied and supported by Hannaford.

The Fort Kent store is located at 62 West Main Street, while the Madawaska store is located at 58 Main Street. Under the Hannaford banner, both stores offer a variety of products designed to enhance convenience for shoppers, including fresh-cut fruit, freshly made grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, and ready-to-heat and -eat entrees.