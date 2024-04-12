Hannaford Debuts Newly Acquired Stores in Maine

Grocer holds grand openings for Fort Kent and Madawaska locations
Marian Zboraj
Hannaford Supermarkets officially welcomed customers to its new stores in Fort Kent and Madawaska, Maine, on Friday, April 12.

The Fort Kent store is located at 62 West Main Street, while the Madawaska store is located at 58 Main Street. Under the Hannaford banner, both stores offer a variety of products designed to enhance convenience for shoppers, including fresh-cut fruit, freshly made grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, and ready-to-heat and -eat entrees.

“While we’ve long been connected to Fort Kent and Madawaska, we are excited to officially become a part of these outstanding communities,” said Hannaford Supermarkets VP of Retail Operations Todd Bullen. “We look forward to welcoming shoppers through our doors as they discover the fresh products, dependable value and convenient offerings available at our stores.”

In celebration of the opening, My Hannaford Rewards customers will receive 4% rewards on all private-brand purchases at the Fort Kent and Madawaska stores through April 16. Hannaford is also donating $5,000 to the Aroostook County Action Program, which provides programs that support personal, economic and community growth.

The Fort Kent store employs approximately 80 full- and part-time associates, while Madawaska employs as many as 60 full- and part-time associates.

The stores are open seven days a week. Hours are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

The addition of the Fort Kent and Madawaska stores brings the total number of Hannaford locations to 189, including 68 in Maine. 

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

