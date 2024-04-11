A Look Inside H-E-B’s Newest Store in DFW Metroplex

Texas-based H-E-B has opened its H-E-B Alliance store in north Tarrant County, the fifth store the retailer has opened in the DFW Metroplex. The 125,000-square-foot H-E-B Alliance joins the recently opened Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Allen H-E-B stores.

The new store is at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway, which is located at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Filled with the convenient amenities and innovations that H-E-B is known for, the Alliance store has such distinctive features as a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru; a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru; and a Texas Backyard department, featuring a selection of outdoor essentials.

Meal solutions include Sushiya, offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill; H-E-B Meal Simple, with fresh chef-inspired meals prepared in store; and Cooking Connection, with live demonstrations and samplings for easy recipes to make at home.

The store also offers H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery.

Inside and out, H-E-B designed the new store to reflect the local community’s unique character and emphasized environmental sustainability, incorporating several energy-efficient inclusions such as CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting. The site also features extensive native landscaping throughout the property.

H-E-B’s new Alliance store employs about 750 employees.

Continuing its drive into the DFW area, the food retailer has also revealed upcoming stores in Mansfield, Melissa and Prosper, which are under construction, and Rockwall, which will break ground soon.

Additionally, the company has started construction on two Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B stores in Dallas, the first locations planned to open outside the Houston area. Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B Wheatland, at 4101 West Wheatland Road, is expected to open in summer 2024, and Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B Buckner, at 5204 South Buckner Boulevard, is expected to open in spring 2025. According to H-E-B, its Joe V’s Smart Shop brand offers an innovative price format that delivers the most relevant high-quality fresh products at even lower prices.

With sales of $43 billion, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The largest privately held employer in Texas is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.