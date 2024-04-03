H-E-B Just Keeps Growing in DFW Metroplex

Texas-based H-E-B has started construction on its H-E-B store in Prosper, a city north of Dallas. The new store is expected to open in fall 2025.

The Prosper H-E-B store is located at the southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway in Collin County. Some features of the 132,000-square-foot location will include a bakery with warm store-made tortillas; a deli department with a charcuterie island; Sushiya, which offers handmade sushi selections made in-store daily; and H-E-B Meal Simple with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals prepared in store. Prosper H-E-B will also include a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant.

Additionally, with environmental sustainability in mind, the store will incorporate several energy-efficient additions, among them CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting. The site will also feature extensive native landscaping.

Prosper H-E-B will offer jobs that range from department managers to cashiers. All employment opportunities will be posted to the H-E-B Careers site in the coming months.

The privately held company’s continued expansion into the DFW Metroplex reinforces the retailer’s commitment to serve more customers and communities in a dynamic and growing part of Texas.

In the DFW area, H-E-B has opened H-E-B stores in Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Allen. Additionally, H-E-B Alliance is set to open on April 10, and H-E-B Mansfield is currently under construction and expected to open later this year.

The multiformat retailer has also started construction on two Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B stores in Dallas, the first locations planned to open outside the Houston area. Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B Wheatland at 4101 West Wheatland Road is expected to open in summer 2024, and Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B Buckner at 5204 South Buckner Boulevard is expected to open in spring 2025. Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B is part of H-E-B’s family of brands and, according to the company, offers an innovative price format that delivers the most relevant high-quality fresh products that H-E-B is known for at even lower prices.

H-E-B has served the broader Metroplex community for two decades with its Central Market stores, which were introduced to the DFW area in 2001 and grew to serve customers in Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth.

With sales of $43 billion, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The largest privately held employer in Texas is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.