Hannaford Acquiring 2 Paradis Shop ’n Save Supermarkets Stores

With the acquisition of two Paradis Shop ‘n Save Supermarkets locations in Fort Kent and Madawaska, Hannaford Supermarkets will operate 68 supermarkets in Maine.

Hannaford Supermarkets has revealed plans to acquire the Paradis Shop ‘n Save Supermarkets locations in Fort Kent and Madawaska, Maine. The stores are slated to begin operating under the Hannaford banner in spring 2024.

The acquisition will mark the culmination of a longstanding relationship between Hannaford and the Paradis family, which entered the supermarket business back in 1947. The independently owned and operated Paradis Shop ‘n Save Supermarkets are supplied and supported by Hannaford.

“The entire Paradis family is tremendously grateful to the Fort Kent and Madawaska communities, including the many associates and customers who have supported us for the past 77 years,” the Paradis family noted in a statement. “We’re confident that Hannaford will provide the same level of personalized service and outstanding products that make the Paradis shopping experience so special while also maintaining our commitment to the community. We hope you will join us in welcoming Hannaford.”

As Hannaford stores, the Fort Kent and Madawaska locations will continue to offer the items for which Hannaford is known, including such unique store-brand offerings as Taste of Inspirations, Hannaford and Nature’s Promise, as well as a wide assortment of products from local farms and producers. Customers will also be able to take advantage of My Hannaford Rewards, which allows members to earn a 2% reward on all private-brand purchases and receive personalized coupons.

“We’ve long been committed to bringing the Fort Kent and Madawaska communities the high-quality, fresh products and exceptional service that are synonymous with Hannaford,” said Hannaford Supermarkets VP of Retail Operations Todd Bullen. “We look forward to further deepening our ties with these communities as we officially welcome the stores to the Hannaford banner.”

The acquisition of the Fort Kent and Madawaska stores will bring the total number of Hannaford locations to 189, including 68 in Maine. According to its website, Paradis Shop ‘n Save Supermarkets also operates a location in Brewer, Maine, that’s not part of the acquisition.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 180-plus stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.