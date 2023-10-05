Hannaford Expands Its Presence in Maine

Hannaford Supermarkets is ready to cut the ribbon on its second store in the Maine city of Scarborough, marking its 66th store in the state and its 187th overall. The 58,000-square-foot Hannaford store, located at 417 Payne Road, will feature grab-and-go meals, a hot- and cold-food bar, Hannaford To Go grocery pickup and delivery, nearly 20 self-checkout registers, and a full-service pharmacy.

The grand opening of the new store will be held on Oct. 7, and Hannaford will celebrate with special giveaways and offers for customers throughout the month of October. The grocer will also make donations to the Scarborough Food Pantry and the South Portland Food Cupboard to help support hunger relief in the area.

“All of us at Hannaford are tremendously excited to make our high-quality, fresh food and produce; convenient services such as Hannaford To Go; outstanding customer service; and everyday low prices available to more shoppers in the Scarborough area,” said Hannaford VP of Retail Operations Todd Bullen. “We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new store and encourage them to join us as we celebrate this addition to our community.”

Fresh ready-to-eat items will be made on-site daily, including brick-oven pizza and chef-crafted sushi, and a variety of freshly prepared grab-and-go meals will span entrees, appetizers, side dishes, sandwiches and salads. The store will also offer products made by local farmers and producers, including Casco Bay Creamery, in Scarborough; Coffee By Design, in Portland; Smiling Hill Farm, in Westbrook; and Watcharee’s Thai Sauces, in Yarmouth.

“As a committed community partner, Hannaford believes in nourishing our communities, including increasing access to healthy foods,” said Hannaford Payne Road Store Manager Ken Kirouac. “We are pleased to support these organizations with this donation and thank the Scarborough community for extending such a warm welcome to our associates.”

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 186 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.