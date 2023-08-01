ADUSA Adds New York Distribution Center to Supply Chain Network

Moving closer to an integrated self-distribution network, ADUSA Distribution has converted its newest distribution center located on Elizabeth Drive in Chester, N.Y., on July 30. Transitioned from C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, this facility serves Stop & Shop and Hannaford Supermarkets stores with an anticipated volume of 65 million cases of product each year.

ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation are the supply chain operations companies of Ahold Delhaize USA. The supply chain network serving Ahold Delhaize companies is one of the most expansive on the East Coast, moving more than 1.2 billion cases in 2022.

[Read more: “How Hannaford Is Enhancing Overall Shopping Experience”]

­“We’re excited to welcome Chester into the supply chain network,” said Sanja Krajnovic, EVP, ADUSA Distribution and Transportation. “The conversion of the site is an important step in the completion of our work to move to a self-distributed network. We look forward to delivering our ‘Trusted to Always Deliver’ mission in Chester so the brands we serve can be depended on by their customers whenever, wherever, however they want to shop.”

The Chester distribution center features nearly 600,000 square feet of multi-temperature and freezer warehousing space. The yard has more than 350 trailer spots with nearly 100 dock doors to keep items moving in and out as seamlessly as possible. Nearly 500 people are employed at the site by ADUSA Distribution, ADUSA Transportation and third-party labor providers, including C&S.

“There’s a great team in place at Chester and we’re excited for this opportunity to serve our brand partners more directly and continue to be a great neighbor in the Chester community,” said Sammy Tsang, director, operations for the Chester distribution center.

Ahold Delhaize USA first revealed its $480 million plan to transition its supply chain network into a fully integrated self-distribution model in late 2019. ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation have since been supporting this evolution, serving omnichannel grocery brands Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford and Stop & Shop.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.