How Hannaford Is Enhancing Overall Shopping Experience

During the first half of 2023, Hannaford Supermarkets continued to enhance the overall shopping experience for customers by welcoming the addition of a new store in its eastern footprint and completing upgrades at a total of six existing stores.

In May, Hannaford opened its 186th store in Blue Hill, Maine. The Blue Hill store was previously operated as Tradewinds Marketplace. Hannaford revealed its acquisition of the independent grocer in March. According to Hannaford, its new store includes a variety of features designed to create a convenient shopping experience, including an expansive selection of signature fresh, high-quality food. The new Hannaford Blue Hill store also offers a full-service pharmacy.

In addition to the Blue Hill grand opening, the grocer completed six store remodels between March and June 2023. The projects focused on enhancing customer convenience, including the addition of 24 self-checkout registers and the installation of five private pharmacy consultation rooms. The remodels included the following stores:

Derry Hannaford, in Derry, N.H., now features an increased assortment of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, as well as new drink options such as kombucha, juices and smoothies.

Lunenburg Hannaford, in Lunenburg, Mass., added a full-service pharmacy that offers a private room for immunizations and consultations with pharmacists.

Leominster Hannaford, in Leominster, Mass., now features a larger produce section, meat department and seafood department, and has added four additional self-checkout registers.

Dorset Street Hannaford, in South Burlington, Vt., now features more local producers, as well as soy and vegan products, throughout the store.

Uxbridge Hannaford, in Uxbridge, Mass., now offers an expanded deli department featuring a new array of fine cheeses and an extensive range of grab-and-go meal options.

Winthrop Hannaford, in Winthrop, Maine, has doubled the size of its produce section, now offering a greater selection of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“The opening of our Blue Hill store marks an exciting moment for Hannaford, and we are grateful for the warm welcome and support we have received from the community,” said Hannaford Supermarkets VP of Retail Operations Todd Bullen. “These projects support Hannaford’s commitment to delivering fresh, high-quality food; dependable value; and exceptional service to our customers. We thank the many associates who supported this work, and look forward to continuing to enhance the shopping experience of our customers.”

Hannaford also partnered with Washington, D.C.-based location technology platform Flybuy during the first half of the year. The partnership helps increase convenience for pickup customers and maximize productivity for its stores. After placing a pickup order, the technology platform notifies customers via text message when their order is ready; then they can click on the provided link to let the store know when they’re on their way, as well as when they arrive at the store. Associates are notified when a customer is en route, nearby and at the store.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates more than 180 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.