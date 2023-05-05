Hannaford Sets Opening Date for Newly Acquired Store in Maine

Hannaford Supermarkets will officially welcome customers to its new store in Blue Hill, Maine, on May 12 at 7 a.m. The grand opening follows the Northeast grocery chain’s March 2023 acquisition of the Blue Hill store, which formerly operated as Tradewinds Marketplace and was supplied and supported by Hannaford.

Located at 15 South Street, the Blue Hill store will operate under the Hannaford banner and offer the grocery retailer’s signature foods, including store-brand offerings as well as a variety of products designed to enhance convenience for shoppers. This includes fresh-cut fruit, freshly made grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, an expanded line of bakery items, and ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat entrees.

“We are excited to officially become part of this wonderful community and to expand on our longtime commitment to bringing Blue Hill the highest-quality fresh food, as well as the exceptional service that goes hand in hand with the Hannaford banner,” said Hannaford VP of Retail Operations Todd Bullen. “We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new store and encourage them to join us as we celebrate this addition to the community.”

The Blue Hill location marks Hannaford’s 186th store, with 65 operating in Maine.

At the Blue Hill store, shoppers will have the opportunity to take advantage of the My Hannaford Rewards program, which allows users to earn 2% rewards on all private-brand purchases and receive personalized coupons. In celebration of the opening, My Hannaford Rewards customers will receive 4% rewards on all private-brand purchases at the Blue Hill store during the grand-opening weekend of May 12-14.

At the height of the summer season, the Blue Hill store will employ approximately 120 full- and part-time associates. The store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Employing nearly 30,000 associates, Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates more than 180 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.