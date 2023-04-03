Hannaford’s Store Manager of the Year Focuses on Community, Friendly Work Environment

Hannaford Supermarkets has named Mike Capsalis of the Hannaford on Fort Eddy Road in Concord, N.H., as its Store Manager of the Year. Capsalis was selected from among 185 Hannaford locations across New England and New York, and has been with the company for more than 30 years.

Capsalis has served as store manager for 18 years, and previously held positions at multiple stores, including overnight stock crew manager and assistant manager. He focuses on creating and maintaining a friendly work environment and also being involved in the local community.

Capsalis was honored for his outstanding leadership skills, consistent support and engagement of associates, and deep commitment to the community. His innovative thinking to improve store operations was also called out, as well as his dedication to creating the best possible experience for Hannaford associates and customers.

“Receiving this honor is a dream come true. As a long-time associate, I have enjoyed so many experiences at Hannaford and I truly appreciate the family atmosphere, as well as the camaraderie and friendships I have built over the years,” Capsalis said. “As store manager, I dedicate my time to ensuring every employee works to the best of their ability, while also being someone who is approachable, understanding, and willing to accept feedback. I am constantly looking for new ways to improve our processes and efficiencies for the overall well-being of the store.”

“We are extremely proud to celebrate Mike, and all of our district honorees, with this award,” said Todd Bullen, VP of retail operations. “At Hannaford, we strongly believe in being ‘Greater than Groceries.’ Each of this year’s honorees surpass that mission through their unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional customer and associate experience. We thank them for their continued dedication to Hannaford.”

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates over 180 stores in five Northeast states, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.