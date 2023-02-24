Hannaford Helps Expand Food Access for Community College Students

Hannaford Supermarkets is expanding its “Fuel Kids at School” initiative with $100,000 in donations to help support food pantries at community colleges in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Thousands of students experiencing food insecurity at 13 community colleges will benefit from the donations, which will go toward expanding and renovating campus food pantries with new refrigeration and freezer equipment, as well as additional food storage space.

The move is part of the grocer’s broader$1 million commitment to address food insecurity and improve access to fresh and healthy food through the establishment of food pantries for students throughout New England and New York.

“There are many demands facing college students, but one often overlooked challenge is choosing between preparing themselves for the future and getting the nourishment their minds and bodies need,” said Todd Bullen, VP of retail operations. “Our Fuel Kids at School program seeks to eliminate this barrier by supporting students on their pathway to success. We thank our partners at the Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges and Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges for the work they do each day to increase food access for students in their communities.”

The Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges will use its $50,000 donation to support seven college campuses with food pantry needs, and also give $20,000 worth of Hannaford gift cards to food insecure students. The Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges will utilize the $50,000 donation across six of its campuses to establish and expand food pantries.

“Our colleges are deeply invested in ensuring that our students’ basic needs are met, and have done tremendous work to provide an array of wraparound supports, including establishing food pantries on all community college campuses in Massachusetts,” said Nate Mackinnon, executive director the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges. “Through the generosity of Hannaford’s Fuel Kids program, our colleges will be able to support and expand the work on their campuses, and we’re grateful for their investment in our students.”

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 185 stores in five Northeast states, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.