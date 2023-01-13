Advertisement
01/13/2023

Hannaford Aims to Keep Momentum Going in 2023

In second half of 2022, Northeast grocer added new store and upgraded 8 existing locations
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Hannaford Brunswick
Hannaford Brunswick ribbon-cutting ceremony (left to right): Assistant Store Manager Taylor Vogel Store Manager Brent Caron and Assistant Store Manager Matthew Bronk.

The final six months of 2022 were busy for Hannaford Supermarkets as the Northeast grocer aimed to enhance the overall shopping experience for its customers. During this time period, the company added a new store in its New York footprint and completed upgrades at eight existing stores.

“These projects support Hannaford’s commitment to delivering dependable value; fresh, high-quality food; and exceptional service to our customers,” said Hannaford Supermarkets VP of Retail Operations, Western Division, Andrea Nickerson. “We thank the many associates involved in bringing these projects to life, and look forward to continuing to enhance the shopping experience of our customers in 2023.”

The company’s 185th store debuted in September in Brunswick, N.Y. The new 49,000-square-foot store features an expansive hot- and cold-food bar, a wide selection of grab-and-go meals, Hannaford To Go online ordering and delivery, and a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru.

hannaford brunswick
Hannaford's Brunswick store offers a variety of local New York items, including fresh produce.

The eight store remodels, completed between July and December, complement activity during the first half of the year – resulting in 14 total Hannaford store remodels in 2022. This work, alongside other development projects, focused on customer convenience, including the addition of 83 self-checkout kiosks. Additionally, 50 energy initiatives were completed to enhance the environmental sustainability of store operations.

Hannaford Brunswick
The Hannaford Brunswick store features a perimeter design full of convenient options for shoppers, such as a hot- and cold-food bar, a prepared meals section, and more.

The following Hannaford stores marked the completion of their remodels during the second half of 2022:

  • Oxford Hannaford, in Oxford, Maine, opened a new drive-thru pharmacy for greater customer convenience in July.
  • Gloversville Hannaford, in Gloversville, N.Y., added more grab-and-go meal offerings and installed six self-checkout kiosks in July.
  • Dover Fields Hannaford, in Dover, N.H., in August expanded its pharmacy to include a private consultation and immunization room, and doubled its number of self-checkout kiosks.
  • Amsterdam Hannaford, in Amsterdam, N.Y., refreshed its full-service pharmacy and installed two new self-checkout kiosks in October.
  • Rutland Hannaford, in Rutland, Vt., in October expanded its full-service pharmacy to include a private consultation and immunization room, and doubled its number of self-checkout kiosks.
  • Chelmsford Hannaford, in Chelmsford, Mass., offered an expanded pharmacy and additional self-checkout kiosks in November.
  • Dracut Hannaford, in Dracut, Mass., expanded pharmacy and additional self-checkout kiosks following the completion of its remodel in November.
  • North Conway Hannaford, in North Conway, N.H., expanded its pharmacy to include a new private consultation room and installed six additional self-checkout kiosks in November.
hannaford brunswick
The Hannaford Brunswick, N.Y., store is located at 9 Lord Avenue.

In recognition of Hannaford’s continued community commitment, the Brunswick store opening and each remodel were commemorated with donations to local nonprofits, resulting in a total of $34,000 in charitable giving to initiatives focused on increasing access to food, supporting youth development and helping people live healthier lives.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates more than 180 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

