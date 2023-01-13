Hannaford Aims to Keep Momentum Going in 2023

The final six months of 2022 were busy for Hannaford Supermarkets as the Northeast grocer aimed to enhance the overall shopping experience for its customers. During this time period, the company added a new store in its New York footprint and completed upgrades at eight existing stores.

“These projects support Hannaford’s commitment to delivering dependable value; fresh, high-quality food; and exceptional service to our customers,” said Hannaford Supermarkets VP of Retail Operations, Western Division, Andrea Nickerson. “We thank the many associates involved in bringing these projects to life, and look forward to continuing to enhance the shopping experience of our customers in 2023.”

The company’s 185th store debuted in September in Brunswick, N.Y. The new 49,000-square-foot store features an expansive hot- and cold-food bar, a wide selection of grab-and-go meals, Hannaford To Go online ordering and delivery, and a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru.