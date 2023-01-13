Hannaford Aims to Keep Momentum Going in 2023
The eight store remodels, completed between July and December, complement activity during the first half of the year – resulting in 14 total Hannaford store remodels in 2022. This work, alongside other development projects, focused on customer convenience, including the addition of 83 self-checkout kiosks. Additionally, 50 energy initiatives were completed to enhance the environmental sustainability of store operations.
The following Hannaford stores marked the completion of their remodels during the second half of 2022:
- Oxford Hannaford, in Oxford, Maine, opened a new drive-thru pharmacy for greater customer convenience in July.
- Gloversville Hannaford, in Gloversville, N.Y., added more grab-and-go meal offerings and installed six self-checkout kiosks in July.
- Dover Fields Hannaford, in Dover, N.H., in August expanded its pharmacy to include a private consultation and immunization room, and doubled its number of self-checkout kiosks.
- Amsterdam Hannaford, in Amsterdam, N.Y., refreshed its full-service pharmacy and installed two new self-checkout kiosks in October.
- Rutland Hannaford, in Rutland, Vt., in October expanded its full-service pharmacy to include a private consultation and immunization room, and doubled its number of self-checkout kiosks.
- Chelmsford Hannaford, in Chelmsford, Mass., offered an expanded pharmacy and additional self-checkout kiosks in November.
- Dracut Hannaford, in Dracut, Mass., expanded pharmacy and additional self-checkout kiosks following the completion of its remodel in November.
- North Conway Hannaford, in North Conway, N.H., expanded its pharmacy to include a new private consultation room and installed six additional self-checkout kiosks in November.
In recognition of Hannaford’s continued community commitment, the Brunswick store opening and each remodel were commemorated with donations to local nonprofits, resulting in a total of $34,000 in charitable giving to initiatives focused on increasing access to food, supporting youth development and helping people live healthier lives.
Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates more than 180 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.