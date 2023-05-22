Hannaford Enhances Pickup Customer Experience

Hannaford Supermarkets has partnered with location technology platform Flybuy to increase convenience for pickup customers and to help maximize productivity for its stores. As of last month, the technology was rolled out at all 186 Hannaford stores.

After placing a pickup order, the technology platform notifies customers via text message when their order is ready; then they can click on the provided link to let the store know when they’re on their way, as well as when they arrive at the store. Associates are notified when a customer is en route, nearby and at the store.

According to the grocer, these real-time notifications give associates time to finalize the order and deliver it to the customer immediately upon arrival at the store.

“We are excited to partner with Flybuy and provide our Hannaford To Go customers with an even more efficient, convenient and personalized pickup experience,” said Mark Bradeen, Hannaford’s director of e-commerce and digital marketing. “This new feature is in line with our overall strategy to enhance convenience for customers while continuing to deliver the high-quality fresh items and dependable value synonymous with the brand.”

Flybuy uses location data to streamline the pickup process, reduce wait times and enhance the customer experience, while also increasing efficiency and productivity for Hannaford associates.

“We are thrilled to launch Flybuy with Hannaford Supermarkets and provide an easy, quick and personalized pickup solution,” said Marc Wallace, co-founder and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Flybuy. “Our technology has worldwide brand rollouts in over 50 countries and more than 30,000 locations, and each brand pushes us to be more innovative and break new barriers every day. As a Massachusetts native, I am very familiar with Hannaford Supermarkets and am proud that they are joining the Flybuy family.”

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 186 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.