Hannaford Offers Free Grocery Pickup

Hannaford is delivering even greater value to customers this year with new reduced fees on Hannaford To Go grocery pickup orders.

Hannaford Supermarkets is offering new reduced fees on Hannaford To Go grocery pickup orders. Customers will now receive free pickup on orders of $125 or more. Hannaford To Go pickup orders of less than $125 have a $1.99 service fee.

Hannaford To Go has also increased time slots to place orders by 20%, making it easier for customers to find a time for their order to be picked up or delivered.

[Read more: "Grocery Pickup to Outpace Delivery and Ship-to-Home Methods: Report"]

“These enhancements only increase the benefits of Hannaford To Go, which already saves our customers valuable time while delivering the same high-quality, fresh items and dependable value shoppers expect from Hannaford,” said Mark Bradeen, director of e-commerce and digital marketing for Hannaford Supermarkets. “We encourage customers who have not yet experienced Hannaford To Go to let us do the shopping for them and see for themselves just how easy, convenient and customizable it can be.”

The fee reduction and time slot increase are part of a series of enhancements made to the Hannaford To Go service in recent years. Last year, the company said it reduced wait time for pickup orders by 25% since the program’s launch in 2011 by allowing customers to notify the store when they're on their way via text message.

Customers of the service can also add notes to each item in an order to clarify preferences, such as thinly sliced deli meat or ripe bananas, and substitution requests. Orders can be placed as little as three hours in advance and can be edited up until a few hours before pickup.

Additionally, Hannaford To Go customers can shop from recent online and in-store purchases, easily redeem My Hannaford Rewards digital coupons and add items to their cart directly from the digital weekly flyer.

Hannaford To Go is now available at nearly all the grocery retailer’s 187 stores throughout New England and New York.

Delivery has a flat service fee of $10 on any order of $30 or more. The fee is waived for a customer’s first Hannaford To Go delivery order.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 187 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.