Food Lion Expands Pickup and Delivery to 35 More Locations

Food Lion to Go Pickup or Home Delivery is now available at approximately 90% of retailer's 10-state operating area.

Food Lion to Go is on the go. The Ahold Delhaize USA banner announced that it is expanding its grocery pickup service to 35 more stores in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Shoppers can buy groceries for pickup or delivery through the Food Lion To Go website or the dedicated app. Those over the age of 21 can also buy beer and wine through the service.

With these additions, Food Lion is now offering its Food Lion to Go service across approximately 90% of its 10-state footprint. “We are excited to expand this convenient service to more stores in the Food Lion footprint and support our neighbors, especially during one of the busiest times of the year,” said Evan Harding, Food Lion’s director of digital and e-commerce. “With the Food Lion To Go service, we provide our neighbors with the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

To entice potential e-commerce customers in the newly-added locations, Food Lion is offering free pickup for first-time orders. People can order from the website or app seven days a week between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers. In addition, the Food Lion banner is an honoree of several 2023 Impact Awards, a PG awards program that honors outstanding ESG efforts.