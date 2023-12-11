Sprouts Farmers Market Debuts On-Demand Delivery With Uber Eats

Sprouts is making more than 15,000 of its products available via delivery through Uber Eats.

Through a partnership with Uber Eats, natural and organic food retailer Sprouts Farmers Market has begun rolling out on-demand grocery delivery at more than 40 locations across Florida. Sprouts will continue expanding the service to all of its stores by the end of the year.

More than 15,000 products will be available for delivery from Sprouts via the Uber Eats mobile app or website, including the grocer’s wide array of organic groceries, local farm-fresh produce, keto friendly, gluten-free, vegan and plant-based items. Groceries can be delivered on-demand or delivery can be scheduled for later in the day or week.

“We are excited to expand our reach and respond to customer demand for fast, convenient delivery of our high-quality better-for-you products that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Nick Konat, president and COO of Sprouts. “By partnering with Uber, more people will be able to access our uniquely healthy assortment and the season’s freshest, most delicious produce.”

“When consumers open the Uber Eats app, we want them to be able to get (almost, almost) anything delivered to their doorsteps — and Sprouts Farmers Market brings an incredible variety of healthy, delicious products from fresh-picked produce to baked goods and more,” said Christian Freese, head of grocery and retail for Uber Eats in the United States and Canada. “This winter we’re thrilled to team up with this beloved brand to make healthy eating more convenient than ever.”

To celebrate the partnership, customers will receive 50% off their first Sprouts delivery orders of $50 or more on Uber Eats from Dec. 11 to Jan. 31. Additionally, all Sprouts stores will be available to Uber One members.

Sprouts has been busy as of late, with plans to open its third location in Pennsylvania recently coming to light. Sprouts is slated to open in a 21,320-square-foot space at the Crossroads retail center in the city of York in 2024, according to plans from property management company Pomegranate Real Estate.

In addition, Sprouts has been expanding in other parts of the United States. Stores opened in Austin, Texas, and Indian Wells, Calif., on Oct. 13, and in Visalia, Calif.; Henderson, Nev.; Woodland, Calif.; and Charlotte, N.C., in November.

The grocer also opened a new 337,000-square-foot distribution center in the Southern California city of Fullerton this fall. The facility will support deliveries to nearly 100 Sprouts locations within a 250-mile radius and will be able to support future growth in the region.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs about 31,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.