Save Mart Banners Join DoorDash Marketplace

Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx shoppers in California and Nevada can now opt for grocery delivery in under an hour thanks to The Save Mart Companies’ new partnership with DoorDash. This expands shoppers’ options as the grocer also recently partnered with Uber Eats for on-demand and scheduled delivery.

Participating stores will be available on DashPass, and customers can purchase SNAP-eligible grocery products from all locations using their SNAP/EBT card on DoorDash. Shoppers can also receive up to 30% off delivery orders through Nov. 23.

“We are excited to extend the reach and accessibility of our fresh quality offerings, local favorites, and everyday essentials with DoorDash to strengthen our commitment of providing grocery solutions for busy people and families seeking convenience and value,” said Tamara Pattison, SVP, chief digital officer at The Save Mart Companies.

“DoorDash launched on-demand grocery delivery in 2020, empowering grocers with the tools and technology they need to reach new and loyal customers wherever and however they choose to shop. Today, millions of consumers shop DoorDash’s grocery category each month, and more new consumers to the online grocery industry start with DoorDash than any other platform,” added Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at DoorDash. “We couldn’t be more excited about our new partnership with The Save Mart Companies and to add their incredible reach and selection to our Marketplace.”

Meanwhile, Save Mart recently announced that it will become an official partner of Fresno State Athletics beginning this month. The partnership will run through April 2024 and will include multi-channel marketing and activations in support of the football team, the men’s and women’s basketball programs, and the spirit and dance teams.

The program will also include digital and outbound marketing, in-store savings and activations in Valley Children's Stadium, the Save Mart Center, and in 26 Fresno area Save Mart and South Valley grocery store locations.

“We are proud to partner with Save Mart to further engage with Bulldog fans throughout the Valley,” said Frank Pucher, senior associate athletics director of external relations for Fresno State Athletics. “Save Mart’s values and store footprint perfectly align with Fresno State Athletics and our efforts to proudly serve the Central Valley. The exclusive trading cards are an exciting opportunity for both their shoppers and our football student-athletes."

Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart, a Kingswood Capital Management LP portfolio company, has about 200 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, it operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock, Calif. As California’s largest regional full-service grocery chain, Save Mart employs 14,000 associates. The company is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.