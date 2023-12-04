Presents at Pickup for Some Meijer Shoppers

Meijer is getting into the Secret Santa spirit. The Midwest retailer will randomly surprise more than 10,000 customers with coupons valued at up to $500 when they pick up their orders.

Through the 12 Days of Meijer event running now through Dec. 12, shoppers at Meijer supercenters and Meijer Grocery stores have a chance to receive a coupons worth $50, $100, $250 or $500. Additionally, the retailer is presenting some customers at pickup with a gift box filled with holiday-themed products, also on a random basis.

The gifting comes as Meijer’s pickup business has grown over the past few years. "Our customers have truly embraced our pickup program because of its ease and convenience," said Justin Sessink, director of digital shopping. "The holidays are a perfect time to show how much we appreciate them, and this event allows our stores to have fun while doing it."

Meijer is also helping customers save money this season through discounts featured in its weekly ad and mPerks loyalty program. The retailer’s Santa Bucks store coupons are back this year as well, with deals offered for purchases on Dec. 8-9.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers and Best Regional Grocery Chains in America.