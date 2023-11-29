Boost for Grocers as Thanksgiving Shoppers Set New Records

Grocers looking to keep the holiday season merry and bright can take a cue from the early results of this year’s Thanksgiving occasion. Now that most of the leftovers have been eaten up, data from two sources show that the grocery channel fared well this year.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) has shared its sales data for the long Thanksgiving holiday, showing a record 200.4 million consumers shopped over the five-day period, up from 196.7 million last year. Grocery stores and supermarkets were the second top destination for the time spanning Nov. 23-27, attracting 42% of shoppers and just behind the 44% who went online to make purchases.

“The five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday represents some of the busiest shopping days of the year and reflects the continued resilience of consumers and strength of the economy,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Shoppers exceeded our expectations with a robust turnout. Retailers large and small were prepared to deliver safe, convenient and affordable shopping experiences with the products and services consumers needed, and at great prices.”

On that point about affordability, NRF’s data highlighted shoppers’ ongoing quest for value as inflation remains higher than usual. According to the group’s findings, 55% of consumers’ purchases during Thanksgiving weekend were specifically driven by sales and promotions, up from 52% in 2022. About a third reported that they were motivated to buy something they were hesitant about by a limited time sale or promotion.