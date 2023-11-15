Instacart Brand Campaign Centers Stress-Free Holiday Entertaining

Grocery tech company Instacart has launched The Holiday Rescue App, its most extensive holiday campaign to date. The brand campaign, which will run for seven weeks in the United States and Canada, and features various campaign extensions, from hosting family and giving the ultimate presents to preparing for a New Year’s Eve party, with Instacart portrayed as the one-stop destination that can meet every seasonal need.

“Instacart’s breadth of selection from more than 1,400 retail banners enables consumers to shop all of their holiday needs, including last-minute ingredients, holiday decor, presents, Christmas trees and spirits this Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve and beyond,” noted Jasmine Taylor, senior director of marketing at San Francisco-based Instacart. “We know that unexpected curveballs are a constant during the holidays, so this campaign comes with a promise to save the day – and consumers’ sanity. We’re reminding busy families that we can rescue them all season long from the holiday madness.”

Further, to honor the Instacart Shopper community, the company has rolled out a nationwide sweepstakes that will enable 52 Shoppers to win free groceries for a year. The sweepstakes runs from Nov. 20, 2023, until Jan. 1, 2024. Each batch that Instacart Shoppers complete during this period counts as an entry to the sweepstakes, with holidays counting for double entries.

Various CPG brand partners are activating within the campaign, among them Campbell's, Conagra Brands, Diageo, Edwards Desserts, Hormel Foods, Kodiak, McCormick, Molson Coors, Mondelezand Moet Hennessy in the United States, and Hershey, Kellogg's, Conagra Brands and Mars Wrigley in Canada. Instacart's retail co-marketing campaigns will all feature Holiday Rescue App messaging and creative highlighting the breadth of its retail banner assortment and selection with gift options across beauty, sports, home improvement, pet care and spirits.

Created by Instacart’s in-house Creative Studio and Marketing teams, the campaign will run across linear TV, OTT, search, YouTube, paid and organic social, influencer, audio, direct mail, and CRM to reach as many consumers as possible.

Instacart partners with more than 1,400 national, regional and local retail banners to enable online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 80,000-plus stores in North America on the Instacart Marketplace. The company enables millions of people to get the groceries they need from their favorite retailers, and for about 600,000 Instacart Shoppers to earn money by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedules.