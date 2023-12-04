Giant Co. Expands Hunger Relief Efforts for the Holidays

The Giant Co. has chosen to focus its holiday giving efforts on hunger relief, and as such will donate 3,000 hams and $35,000 to organizations working to fight food insecurity in the communities it serves.

The hams will be donated across 15 food banks and pantries throughout Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland, while seven organizations will receive $5,000 from the grocer to expand their food distribution efforts within their local communities for the holidays and beyond.

“Sharing a meal together with family and loved ones is often the focal point of holiday celebrations, but too many families in our communities struggle to put food on the table,” said John Ruane, president of Giant Co. “The Giant Co. is proud to again partner with our food bank and hunger relief partners to help meet the increased demand they are facing, both now and year-round, and help families in need enjoy a holiday meal together.”

One of the beneficiaries of the $5,000 donation is Community Markets Inc. (CMI), a nonprofit organization located in Charles Town, W. Va.

"Community Markets Inc. is excited to partner with The Giant Co. to feed food-insecure families on the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia,” said Mark Peiffer, program manager at CMI. “This donation will be used by Community Markets Inc. to purchase healthy food from the local Martin’s store, which will be distributed to hungry Appalachian families in our community at an upcoming Food Box Giveaway. CMI is grateful for the investment made by The Giant Co. in our community."

Additionally, during Dec. 8-24, Giant Co. customers can donate free ham certificates at the register or donate 400 CHOICE points online, which will translate to a $10 donation at a local food bank. Shoppers can also round up their in-store purchase at checkout to benefit their local food bank or pantry, or purchase reusable bags to benefit Feeding America.

