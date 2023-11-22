SpartanNash Shores Up Food Pantries With $440K Donation

The SpartanNash Foundation has wrapped up its seventh annual campaign supporting food pantries across its footprint, raising nearly $350,000 through in-store donations. The food solutions company’s charity arm pledged an additional $90,000 to hunger relief organizations located near its distribution centers.

According to SpartanNash, the total donation of $440,000 is the equivalent of 158,000 meals that will be distributed by food pantry partners during the holiday season. "As a food solutions company, we strive to make nutrition accessible and affordable to the communities we serve," said Adrienne Chance, SVP of communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. "We are humbled by the support we've seen from our store guests, associates and communities to raise the greatest amount of donations to date for our local food pantries in the fight against food insecurity this holiday season."

The campaign took place from Oct. 25 through Nov. 5. Shoppers at banners including Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market donated at checkout and online, and could sign donation cards displayed in their store.

The foundation has raised more than $2.4 million for food pantry partners since 2015.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.