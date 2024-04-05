99 Cents Only Stores Closing Across Southwest

Shoppers get even deeper discounts at the closing sale at 99 Cents Only Stores in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. (Image credit: 99 Cents Only Stores Facebook)

Everything must go at 99 Cents Only Stores across the country, as the discount chain is shuttering all of its 371 locations in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. During the liquidation sale, shoppers can get discounts up to 30% off items that are already value priced.

Clearance deals are available on a variety of products, including everyday household staples, seasonal merchandise and grocery products such as fresh produce and deli items. The farewell sale covers items from name-brands and other “regularly available” food and beverage products.

[RELATED: The Problem With Dollar Stores]

All sales are final, and gift cards and merchandise credits will be accepted through April 19.

Northbrook, Ill.-based Hilco Global is the firm managing the liquidation sale and the handling of the retailer’s real estate assets, including loaned and leased properties. Some of the stores are situated in well-known locations, such as Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

It’s the end of an era for the deep discounter, which dates to the 1960s when founder Dave Gold opened a small liquor store in Los Angeles and sold bottles of wine for 99 cents. Later, in 1982, Sherry and David Gold opened the first official 99 Cents Only Store in L.A., selling TV sets for only $0.99 to the first nine customers.

Despite shoppers' inclination to look for sales at value retailers, it's been a tough year for many of these chains. In March, for example, Dollar Tree announced that it plans to close hundreds of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree locations in 2024.