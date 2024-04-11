Where Is Target Opening New Stores in April?

Target is opening new stores across five states in the U.S. on April 14.

Following through on its plans to open more than 300 stores over the next decade, Target Corp. has announced the opening of five new stores across the United States in April. Each of those new stores will open its doors on April 14.

New stores include:

San Fernando, Calif.

12920 Foothill Boulevard, Sylmar, Calif.

The San Fernando store is approximately 109,000 square feet and will employ nearly 170 team members, and also features a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café and Target Optical. This marks Target’s 126th store in the greater Los Angeles area since originally opening there in 1983.

Danbury Fair Mall in Connecticut

7 Backus Avenue, Danbury, Conn.

The 126,000-square-foot Danbury Fair Mall store will hire about 300 team members, and will feature a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café and Ulta Beauty at Target. This marks Target’s fifth store in the greater Danbury area.

Lake Success, N.Y.

1400 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, N.Y.

The Lake Success store has three floors within approximately 118,000 square feet, making it one of Target’s largest stores to open in the greater New York area within the past 15 years. The retailer opened its first store in the greater New York area in 1997.

Old Bridge, N.J.

800 Schulmeister Road, Old Bridge, N.J.

The Old Bridge Route 9 store is approximately 115,000 square feet and will include a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café, Target Optical and Ulta Beauty at Target.

Provo Towne Centre in Utah

1200 Towne Centre Boulevard, Suite A, Provo, Utah

Spanning about 135,000 square feet, the Provo Towne Centre store will feature a Starbucks Café and Ulta Beauty at Target. This store is Target’s 17th along the Wasatch Front.

Digital business improvement, growth in Drive Up sales and increased foot traffic all helped Target drive improved sales during its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, highlighting what the retailer calls a rally to change its business momentum.

In Q4, total year-over-year comparable sales declined 4.4%, while total revenue of $31.9 billion was driven by sales growth of 1.6% and a 9.8% increase in other revenue. Comparable-store sales were down 5.4% and digital comparable sales were also down 0.7%, but up more than 5 percentage points from the previous quarter. Operating income was $1.9 billion, an increase of 60.9% over 2022.

The retailer invested $4.8 billion in capital expenditures during 2023, opening 21 new stores, remodeling and enhancing 170 stores, and opening four new supply chain facilities. Target also refreshed or added more shop-in-shops, including 155 Ulta Beauty locations, 100 Starbucks Cafés, 50 Apple Shops and 20 Disney Clubhouses.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.