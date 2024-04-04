Walmart Health Expanding Into Missouri, Deepening Presence in Texas

Walmart Health will bring 18 new clinics to the state of Texas before the end of 2024.

Walmart Health is in growth mode as it prepares to open a full-service clinic in Houston. That will mark the 11th clinic in Texas, and the retailer plans to bring more locations online in the Lone Star State throughout the summer and fall.

In total, Walmart will add eight health centers in the Houston metro area and 10 in the Dallas/Fort Worth region. Additionally, the retailer will enter the Kansas City, Mo., market, opening four clinics there by the end of the year.

“Walmart Health continues to deliver health care that is convenient and personalized to each patient,” said Dr. David Carmouche, Walmart’s SVP of health care delivery. "We’re thrilled to be expanding into Missouri and deepening our presence in Texas this year as we remain committed to growing our footprint to over 75 locations by early 2025."

Walmart Health provides primary care, X-rays, labs, behavioral health, dental, hearing, optical and more. The service was first launched in 2019 and currently has locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. More than 20 locations were brought online in Florida throughout 2022.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.