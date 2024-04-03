Schnucks Rewards Customers for Being Healthy

As part of the company’s Healthier Habits initiative, family-owned Schnuck Markets Inc . is inviting all Schnucks Rewards members to participate in a community-wide steps challenge, open to those in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin – the four states in which the retailer operates. Starting April 3 and continuing through April 30, participants can earn $5 in Schnucks Rewards points each week (Wednesday-Tuesday) by reaching the steps challenge goal of 50,000 steps per week, an average of just over 7,000 per day.

To participate, Schnucks Rewards members should download the FitLvl app (QR code below) and create a login using the phone number connected to their Schnucks Rewards account. In addition to earning Rewards Points each week if they reach the goal, all participants will be entered to win Schnucks Rewards prizes. One lucky participant will win $500 in Schnucks Rewards points, and five participants will win $100 in points.

“Schnucks is invested in promoting healthier choices to our customers, and this step challenge is a new way to do that by bringing together the community to build healthier habits,” said Schnucks Manager of Health & Wellness Allison Primo, MS, RD, LD. “We want to reward our customers for being active in April and support them in reaching their health goals when they shop at Schnucks.”

In addition, customers who sign up for the Healthier Habits program through the Schnucks Rewards app (Account<Memberships) will earn 2X Rewards Points on all Dietitian Pick products April 3-16. Customers should look for the Dietitian Pick “Thumbs Up” logo that appears on shelf tags in stores and in the product guide in the Schnucks Rewards app offering more than 5,000 items. These products include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats and healthy fats while limiting nutrients like added sugar, saturated fat and sodium.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.