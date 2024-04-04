Uber Eats Teams Up With The Vitamin Shoppe

Uber Technologies has formed a partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe, bringing the health-and-wellness retailer’s selection of supplements and nutritional support products to the Uber Eats app. Approximately 700 The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores are now available for ordering via Uber Eats across the country, making the company the first U.S. national nutritional supplement retailer on the app.

“The Vitamin Shoppe is a growth-focused business with a digital-first mindset that is continuously transforming the way we serve our customers, by reaching them where and when they want to shop,” noted Muriel Gonzalez, president of The Vitamin Shoppe. “On-demand same-day delivery from our stores via Uber Eats provides a fast and convenient way for our customers to access their favorite health-and-wellness products. We are also excited that Uber Eats customers will be able to add their Healthy Awards I.D. to all orders and earn cash-back rewards from The Vitamin Shoppe in our industry-leading loyalty program.”

In addition to getting cash back from The Vitamin Shoppe, Uber One members can take advantage of a $0 delivery fee and as much as 10% off all eligible orders with a $15 minimum purchase. Further, through May 31, consumers can use the code VITAMIN50 to receive 50% off orders of $60 or more, with a maximum discount of $40.

“Nutrition needs are personal, and often urgent,” said Beryl Sanders, director of U.S. grocery and retail partnerships at San Francisco-based Uber. “That’s one of the reasons we’re most excited to bring The Vitamin Shoppe onto Uber Eats to help consumers find what they need on the app with a few taps — from vitamins and supplements to sports nutrition and on-the-go healthy snacks and drinks — and have it delivered to their doorsteps within hours, if not minutes.”

The Vitamin Shoppe, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc., is a global omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company based in Secaucus, N.J. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies and green-living products from about 700 national brands, as well as its own proprietary brands. The Vitamin Shoppe has around 700 company-operated and franchise retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners. Globally, it serves customers in select Asian, South American and Central American markets via local omnichannel partners.