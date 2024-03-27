Weis Markets Providing Grocery Delivery Via Uber Eats

For a limited time, Uber customers using the promo code WEIS60 can get 50% off a Weis Markets order of $40 or more at select locations.

Weis Markets has unveiled a new partnership with Uber Eats to provide on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery at 185 of the Mid-Atlantic grocer’s locations.

“We’re in the business of offering our customers more choices and options for online ordering and home delivery,” noted Weis Markets VP of Marketing and Advertising Maria Rizzo. “Uber Eats offers a user-friendly platform and is another great option for customers who are interested in the convenience of home delivery.”

For a limited time, Uber customers using the promo code WEIS60 can get 50% off a Weis Markets order of $40 or more at select locations. Terms and conditions apply.

As well as Uber Eats, Weis Markets offers online home delivery via Amazon, Shipt, DoorDash and Instacart.

Last December, San Francisco-based Uber Eats teamed with natural and organic food retailer Sprouts Farmers Market to roll out on-demand grocery delivery at more than 40 locations across Florida. Sprouts continued expanding the service to all of its stores by the end of 2023. Other companies to join the app in recent months are Big Lots (the first home discount retailer to do so), The Fresh Market and The Save Mart Cos. Additionally, Uber Eats has introduced such new grocery features as SNAP/EBT access, health care benefit payments, an AI-powered conversational shopping experience and the ability to quickly find a curated selection of promos and deals.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Phoenix-based Sprouts and Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart are No. 51 and 52 on PG’s list, respectively, while The Fresh Market, based in Greensboro, N.C., is No. 76.