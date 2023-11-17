Amazon Integrates Same-Day Grocery Delivery, Loyalty With Weis Markets

Amazon is expanding a recently launched delivery partnership with Weis Markets.

The omnichannel retailer, which recently began enabling customers without a Prime membership to order delivery from a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers available on Amazon.com, including Weis Markets, said in an email to Chain Store Age that it is now providing same-day grocery delivery from Weis Markets stores in additional cities across New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Customers who live in regions where Weis delivery is available can shop Weis Markets at www.amazon.com/weis or on the Amazon Shopping app. To celebrate the expansion of Weis Markets on Amazon, Amazon is offering Prime members a limited time promotion of free, fast delivery on all Weis Markets orders over $10.

Amazon is also integrating the Weis Markets Rewards loyalty program with its site. The loyalty program is available to all customers ordering Weis Markets on Amazon. Customers can link their Rewards ID number on Amazon and start earning Weis Rewards points for their Weis Markets orders placed on Amazon.

“Our goal is to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience — whether shopping in-store or online — where Amazon is the first choice for selection, value, and convenience,” Kim Kornfeld, Amazon spokesperson, said in the email. “As part of that, we’re teaming up with third-party retailers we know our customers already love, like Weis Markets, to offer more selection at great prices and delivery directly from our website.

“At Amazon, customers get the benefit of our commitment to value, selection, and convenience no matter what store they’re shopping,” Kornfeld said. “Whether that is Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, Amazon.com, or one of our third-party grocers and specialty retailers like Weis Markets, customers enjoy a familiar experience with one app and a singular relationship across Amazon.”

The move to expand grocery delivery/pickup to non-Prime members makes Amazon more competitive with rival Walmart, which has been steadily gaining grocery market share, as well as delivery platform Instacart, Target-owned Shipt and DoorDash.

Amazon has also made grocery delivery and free pickup available to customers without a Prime membership in all U.S. locations where Amazon Fresh is available. (The rollout follows a pilot in select cities this past summer.) The same services will soon be available from Whole Foods Market to non-Prime members.