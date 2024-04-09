A Trio of Supercenters on Tap for Meijer

Meijer's new supercenters will feature all the products customers have come to expect, including grocery staples like fresh produce.

It’s shaping up to be a busy May for Meijer, which has put three store opening dates on the calendar for next month. The Midwest retailer is expanding its footprint in Ohio and its home state of Michigan.

Meijer will unveil two 159,000-square-foot supercenters in the towns of Alliance and North Canton, Ohio, on May 14. With the addition of those stores in the northeast part of the state, Meijer will operate 55 locations in The Buckeye State.

As with other supercenters, the new outposts in Alliance and North Canton will carry a range of grocery staples, fresh produce, bakery, meat and deli items and include a pharmacy, health and beauty department, pet section, electronics, toys, sports and apparel. The North Canton store will include a Meijer Express fuel station.

"Ohio has always been significant to us, as it was the first state we expanded to outside of Michigan," said Todd Anderson, VP of the Ohio region for Meijer. "The feedback we've received from customers here in Northeast Ohio about our value and convenience has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to building upon that momentum specifically here in Alliance and North Canton."

In Michigan, Meijer is putting the finishing touches on a new supercenter in the city of Hillsdale, southwest of Ann Arbor and Detroit. Also welcoming shoppers on May 14 and spanning 159,000 square feet, the store will have a similar format and assortment as the new Ohio locations and will operate an adjacent gas station.

"As we celebrate the 90th anniversary of Meijer this year, we're thrilled to be opening a new store in our home state to mark the occasion," said Shawn Buckner, VP of the mid-Michigan region. "We know value and convenience are top of mind for our customers, and we look forward to providing a one-stop shopping experience that offers both here in Hillsdale."

Meijer is still filling spots for all three supercenters, offering full-time and part-time hourly positions. Candidates can apply online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.