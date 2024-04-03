Brown’s Super Stores Invests in Philly Gourmet Food Retailer

As part of an investment by Brown's Super Stores, Philadelphia-area gourmet retailer Di Bruno Bros.' eight locations are closing briefly for what store signs are calling “technology updates.”

Brown’s Super Stores Inc. has revealed a hefty investment in Di Bruno Bros., a chain of gourmet food emporia in the Philadelphia area, according to a published report. The private transaction between the two family-owned companies includes the closure of Di Bruno’s eight locations on Thursday, April 4 for what store signs are calling “technology updates,” with some stores to remain closed on Friday, April 5, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Citing an “industry insider” as a source, the Inquirer wrote that the Di Bruno name would be retained, operations at Brown’s Super Stores should not be affected and that the changes shouldn’t be noticeable to Di Bruno shoppers. The source added that Di Bruno’s current owners, Bill Mignucci Jr. and his cousins Billy and Emilio, would stay on at the business, which was founded in 1939 by Danny and Joe Di Bruno.

[RELATED: The Fresh Grocer of Monument Road]

Brown’s and Di Bruno issued a statement saying that their aim was to “create a new entity that is financially resilient and builds upon the exceptional quality and customer experience for which the Di Bruno Bros. brand is known.” Joshua Brown, son of Executive Chairman Jeff Brown, who stepped down as president and CEO when he unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Philadelphia last year, is listed on corporate papers for two new companies, DB Gourmet Brands and DB Gourmet Markets, according to the Inquirer, which added that the companies declined further comment.

Di Bruno’s has about 250 employees while more than 2,300 associates work at Brown’s stores.

Westville, N.J.-based Brown’s Super Stores Inc., a member of Wakefern Food Corp., owns and operates nine ShopRite supermarkets and two The Fresh Grocer stores in the Delaware Valley. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets. Wakefern is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.