Strack & Van Til Teams With E-Commerce Solutions Provider Homesome

Homesome aims to replicate the Strack & Van Til in-store experience online, ensuring that the chain’s customers receive tailored product recommendations, exclusive deals and the freshest products.

Regional grocer Strack & Van Til has formed a partnership with e-commerce solutions provider Homesome, leveraging the latter’s proprietary technology to bring convenience, personalization and efficiency to Strack & Van Til’s online customers.

“Strack & Van Til is modernizing our online presence, where digital convenience meets our traditional values of quality and customer care,” noted Michael Tyson, Strack & Van Til’s chief merchandising and marketing officer. “Through our collaboration with Homesome, we’re not just adapting to the digital age, we’re leading it, offering our customers an online shopping experience that’s as enriching and satisfying as visiting our stores in person.”

[RELATED: Homesome Makes Online Retailing Easier for Indies]

Homesome’s platform offers such features as AI-driven personalized shopping, support for deli/prepared food ordering and catering, and seamless integrations with loyalty and digital service providers like Birdzi and Design House. These innovations are designed to replicate the Strack & Van Til in-store experience online, ensuring that the chain’s customers receive tailored product recommendations, exclusive deals and the freshest products.

“Strack & Van Til’s dedication to quality, community and customer service mirrors our own values at Homesome,” said Rahul Chabukswar, founder, and CEO of San Jose, Calif.-based Homesome. “Our platform is about more than just convenience, it’s about enriching the grocery shopping experience, making it more personal, efficient and enjoyable. We’re thrilled to bring this vision to life with Strack & Van Til.”

Homesome has also worked with independent grocers Erewhon and Westside Market NYC to enhance their respective digital shopping operations. As Kabir Jain, chief growth officer at Los Angeles-based Erewhon, noted in 2021: “Since switching to Homesome, customer experience has vastly improved, order picking time for employees is down, order accuracy is up, and the average order value has increased by 30%.”

Highland, Ind.-based Strack & Van Til operates 23 stores across northwest Indiana and in Chicago under the Strack & Van Til brand, and a Town and Country in Valparaiso, Ind.