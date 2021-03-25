Westside Market NYC Sees Success With E-Commerce Platform

Scrambling to find a way to enable online ordering and same-day delivery for customers amid the pandemic, Westside Market NYC last year joined forces with e-commerce platform Homesome, which was able to get the necessary tech up and running quickly at the independent grocer’s seven locations.

Implementation took place immediately after St. Patrick’s Day 2020, with the first Westside Market store ready to go within a mere three days, and the rest operational within five days.

“Once the pandemic hit, we knew something had to change, and we would have no choice but to modernize our online ordering systems,” explained George Zoitas, CEO of Westside Market NYC. “Since partnering with ... Homesome, we have seen a 15-time increase in online ordering across all seven of our stores.”

“A grocery store’s point-of-sale system will often include five times more products listed than are actually in the store, and doesn’t always sync with what’s actually on the shelf,” said Homesome founder and CEO Rahul Chabuskwar. “This leads the average store to have a 30% to 40% out-of-stock rate. Homesome is helping independent grocers offer online ordering and same-day delivery to their customers, and aims to be like Shopify for grocery stores.”

Offering proprietary automation technology, San Jose, California-based Homesome has experienced rapid growth since the launch of its grocery e-commerce platform in June 2018, recently raising $6.7 million in Series A funding.