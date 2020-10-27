Piggly Wiggly Boosts E-Commerce

Piggly Wiggly Midwest has renewed its e-commerce partnership with Mercatus as food retailers across the country continue to expand their online offerings.

The food retailer will continue to offer shoppers a seamless e-commerce experience using the Mercatus Integrated Commerce platform. The retailer currently offers essential curbside pickup services at 27 of its 96 brick-and-mortar locations.

The partnership, which began in 2017, has empowered Piggly Wiggly to continually enhance its e-commerce experience and fulfillment operations and services via these Mercatus’ Digital Engagement and Digital Commerce solutions:

Digital Engagement: Serves as the point of connection, drawing in new and existing shoppers with a holistic, branded online shopping experience across web, tablet and mobile devices. The flexibility of the Mercatus platform enables retailers to integrate any service they choose, from loyalty programs, to flyers and coupons to recipes and more. With an easy-to-use interface, Piggly Wiggly can easily update and control its front end without relying on IT assistance.

Digital Commerce: Enables Piggly Wiggly to replicate the grocery shopping experience online, while saving shoppers time with an easy to navigate basket-building and checkout process. Updating key information such as product availability and promotional offers can be done quickly and easily by store managers to ensure consistent shopping experiences in store and online. Leveraging the Mercatus Console and online order Picker app, Piggly Wiggly has expanded online order fulfillment to efficiently meet high demand for curbside pickup services.

Soon, Piggly Wiggly will also launch Mercatus Digital Advertising, becoming one of the first retailers to adopt the new solution announced in July. As national brands shift advertising budgets online, grocery retailers have an opportunity to capture a bigger share of digital ad dollars. The number of traditional retailers developing their online media platforms continues to grow, with giants such as Walmart, Target and Kroger investing substantially and profiting in return over the past couple of years. Now, today’s landscape makes food retailers both big and small even more attractive to CPG companies and advertisers to execute their media campaigns.

With Mercatus Digital Advertising, Piggly Wiggly will be able to offer CPGs a competitive, high-conversion, point-of-purchase digital advertising program. This program also serves to enhance the shopper experience with relevant product advertisements and valuable discoverability opportunities for shoppers.

“Throughout this relationship, our shoppers have enjoyed an advanced and reliable e-commerce experience, all under the Piggly Wiggly name they love,” said Bill Bell, director of information technology, Piggly Wiggly Midwest. “Whether it is improving its existing solutions or adding new capabilities to its platform, Mercatus is constantly innovating. We look forward to continuing our shared e-commerce vision and partnership to the benefit of Piggly Wiggly’s valued customers.”