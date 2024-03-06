New Group of Regional Grocers Now Using Instacart Storefront

Instacart Storefront enables grocers of all sizes, including Canseco's Market, Harps Food Stores and Price Chopper, to get online and add e-commerce to their websites.

Grocery technology company Instacart has revealed new retailers using Instacart Storefront to power their e-commerce websites: Canseco’s Market, Harps Food Stores and Price Chopper. Instacart Storefront enables grocers of all sizes to get online and add e-commerce to their websites. Instacart currently powers owned-and-operated e-commerce storefronts for 600-plus retail banners, allowing them to establish and manage their sites seamlessly.

“Instacart is the only end-to-end omnichannel technology provider focused specifically on grocery, and Instacart Storefront makes it easy for grocers to build e-commerce storefronts for web and mobile that reflect their unique catalog and brand,” said note Alice Luong, director of market strategy and planning, e-commerce at San Francisco-based Instacart. “With fulfillment baked in, Instacart Storefront is the fastest way for grocers to get their e-commerce up and running while providing customers with a top-notch experience. We’re proud to partner with grocers of all sizes to help them serve their communities and accelerate digital growth.”

Instacart Storefront offers built-in catalog services for rich browsing experiences, automated marketing campaigns to increase customer conversion, and quick deployment of the latest consumer-centric features and sales tactics for spurring growth. Businesses can be up and running in as fast as three weeks.

The solution also provides convenient ways for customers to receive their orders: same-day priority delivery in as fast as 30 minutes, no-rush and schedule-ahead delivery, and pickup. Flexible fulfillment solutions enable retailers to adopt a model that works for their stores. Instacart Storefront includes access to an app for store associates that aid them in picking and packing orders, or retailers can leverage the Instacart Shopper network to fulfill e-commerce orders without burdening staffers.

Retailers can upgrade to the Pro tier to access such premium features as fully customizable merchandising, self-serve marketing tools to conduct lifestyle campaigns, the ability to add a retail media network with Carrot Ads, a dedicated Instacart support team, and support for third-party integrations like coupons, loyalty and point-of-sale technologies.

“We’ve come a long way in our digital journey since launching our app and website powered by Instacart Storefront in 2024,” said Alexis Canseco, manager of operations at New Orleans-based Canseco’s Market. “As a locally owned and operated grocer, it’s impactful for Canseco’s to provide our customers with the ability to shop online, so they can access fresh groceries and discover new products for same-day delivery throughout New Orleans.”

“Instacart Storefront offers our team the opportunity to easily configure and deploy a custom-branded website, particularly as we continue to grow the number of banners we own and operate,” observed David Ganoung, senior VP of marketing and chief marketing officer at Springdale, Ark.-based Harps Food Stores Inc. “With our business consistently expanding each year, Instacart’s end-to-end solution is easy to develop and quickly deploy – all while continuing to give our customers consistent access to our aisles for same-day delivery and pickup.”

“We’re proud to make affordable groceries conveniently accessible for the greater Kansas City community,” said Casie Broker, chief marketing officer at Kansas City, Kan.-based Price Chopper. “Standing up an end-to-end, full-service website was a tall order, but Instacart’s team has continued to support us in our goal of creating a platform that allows our customers to order items for delivery directly through our website. Our partnership with Instacart means that we don’t have to spend additional effort maintaining operations, and we’re glad to extend this easy, online service to our customers.”

Instacart works with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers pick, pack and deliver orders on their own flexible schedules.