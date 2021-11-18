Erewhon Taps Homesome to Enhance E-Commerce Offering

Independent grocer Erewhon has chosen Homesome, an e-commerce platform that enables independent grocery stores to offer online ordering and same-day delivery to customers, to elevate the Southern California retailer’s online shopping experience.

The platform’s variety of state-of-the art features and customizations enable Erewhon to reproduce its distinctive in-store experience online. These include a fully branded e-commerce store, point-of-sale integration, omnichannel loyalty membership, inventory management, fraud protection, delivery automation, a mobile picking app and analytics.

“Customer experience, innovation and promoting healthy eating is everything for us at Erewhon,” said Tony Antoci, CEO of Los Angeles-based Erewhon. “Since switching to Homesome, we’ve received very strong positive customer feedback. The platform enables us to further our mission by eliminating the friction from grocery e-commerce, and by providing streamlined access to health, nutrition and dietary information. We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Homesome into the digital future of groceries.”

“We evaluated almost every grocery e-commerce platform available, and nothing came close to the quality, innovation and feature set offered by Homesome,” added Kabir Jain, Erewhon’s chief growth officer. “Since switching to Homesome, customer experience has vastly improved, order picking time for employees is down, order accuracy is up, and the average order value has increased by 30%. On top of this, the ongoing support and care provided by Homesome team is truly unparalleled. They work as our true partners every step of the way.”

“There are grocery stores and then there’s Erewhon,” said Rahul Chabukswar, founder and CEO of San Jose, Calif.-based Homesome, which uses proprietary automation and innovative technology to enable fast onboarding and operational success. “Everything about Erewhon is an outlier and exceptional in every aspect imaginable. We are beyond thrilled to partner with Erewhon, and help them replicate their unique in-store experience online.”

Erewhon is a family-owned market with seven locations across the Los Angeles area: Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, Venice and Studio City, and two planned future locations in Beverly Hills and Culver City. The company is one of the first grocers to achieve B Corporation certification, requiring it to meet the highest standards in social and environmental performance as it seeks to enhance its community and support its employees, customers and the planet.