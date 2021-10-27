KeHE, Erewhon Form New Distribution Partnership

Organic grocer and café Erewhon has signed a distribution agreement with KeHE Distributors LLC to facilitate and further the independent food retailer’s ambitious growth and expansion plans. Los Angeles-based Erewhon currently operates six locations, with several more openings planned.

“As a fellow B Corporation, we are proud to partner with a retailer that aligns on the same culture and values as KeHE,” said Michelle DuFresne, VP of sales at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE. “Erewhon is an exceptional merchant with extremely high standards, and we are thrilled to help support their growth plans as their primary supply chain partner.”

With more than 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE is one of the largest certified B Corporations in the United States, meaning that they are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their employees, customers, suppliers, community and the environment, with a distribution network focused on natural and organic, specialty and fresh products. The company serves more than 30,000 retail outlets from a network of 16-plus distribution centers across North America.

“Erewhon is excited to be partnering with a distribution company that can support our growth plans with the most experienced people in the industry,” noted Erewhon CEO Tony Antoci. “We look forward to expanding with the help of KeHE’s supply chain expertise. This partnership will bolster our expansion plans and is an excellent cultural fit for Erewhon.”

Family-owned Erewhon has stores in the Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, and Venice areas of Los Angeles, with three future locations planned for Beverly Hills, Culver City, and Studio City.