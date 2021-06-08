Homesome Appoints Chief Technology Officer

E-commerce platform Homesome, which enables independent grocery stores to offer online ordering and same-day delivery to customers, has named Liad Itzhak chief technology officer.

As the latest member of Homesome’s executive team, Israel-based Itzhak will head the company’s engineering endeavors and oversee its newly created research and development center. Over the course of the next year, Homesome plans to create an R&D team of 50 to 60 people in that country.

Before coming to Homesome, Itzhak was SVP and Israel unit GM at Eindhoven Netherlands-based HERE Technologies, leading the location data platform and a team of about 250 people. He was also a technology executive at Waze, where he helped the company grow to millions of active users and be acquired by Mountain View, Calif.-based Google for $1.10 billion.

“I wasn’t really looking for my next role when I learnt about the Homesome opportunity, but the more I talked to the team, and the more I learnt about the vision and the growth, the more I couldn’t keep myself from being part of this amazing startup,” noted Itzhak. “Homesome has a great culture and topnotch engineering talent. I will continue building on this solid foundation and will be scaling engineering and product teams across the U.S. and Israel.”

“We are on a bold mission to empower every grocery store to build a thriving online business.” said Rahul Chabukswar, founder and CEO of San Jose, Calif.-based Homesome. “Liad brings a wealth of experience in scaling engineering and delivering innovative products at some of the world’s most transformative tech companies. His leadership will be instrumental as we grow Homesome engineering and democratize access to innovative technology across the grocery industry.”

The company also recently named internet and on-demand industry entrepreneur Ran Makavy to its board of directors.

Homesome’s e-commerce platform uses proprietary automation and cutting-edge tech to enable two-week onboarding and operational success for stores on the new digital channel.