Homesome Appoints Ran Makavy to Board of Directors

Homesome, an e-commerce platform enabling independent grocery stores to offer online ordering and same-day delivery to their customers, has appointed Ran Makavy, founder of Snaptu, which was acquired by Facebook in 2011, and former Lyft executive, to its board of directors, bringing the size of the board to four members.

An entrepreneur and pioneer in the internet and on-demand industry with more than 20 years of executive leadership experience, Makavy most recently built the growth team at San Francisco-based Lyft, guided the company through its IPO, and was then the company’s chief product officer and head of the ridesharing line of business.

“Ran brings a wealth of entrepreneurship, growth and product leadership experience, and his advice will be instrumental as we scale Homesome, and bring our enterprise grade e-commerce technology to every grocer in the U.S.,” noted Rahul Chabukswar, founder and CEO of San Jose, Calif.-based Homesome.

Makavy’s fellow high-profile board members at Homesome include Itai Tsiddon, co-founder of Lightricks and lead investor in Forter, and Mehul Shah, co-founder of Mertado (acquired by Groupon) and co-founder of Blueshift.

“I am honored and incredibly excited to serve on Homesome’s board of directors,” said Makavy. “Homesome is leveling the playing field by democratizing technology and arming the independent grocers across the country to help them thrive in this increasingly digital world. I have been following the company for a while, and continue to be impressed with the execution and growth, and am looking forward to work with the talented executive team at Homesome.”

The company’s e-commerce platform employs proprietary automation and innovative tech to enable two-week onboarding and operational success for stores on the new digital channel. Homesome has seen rapid growth since its platform rolled out in June 2018.