Local Express Adds Shipping Feature for Small Grocers’ E-Commerce Business

To help small businesses, including independent grocers, expand their e-commerce footprint, food e-commerce platform provider Local Express has introduced a new shipping module that makes it easier to deliver to customers anywhere in the world.

Using Local Express’ e-commerce platform, grocers can now integrate shipping into their online stores. Shipping charges are automatically calculated based on the dimensional weight of items and the shipping destination, and an algorithm helps determine the appropriate box size for optimal shipping costs.

"The new shipping module is a free feature for our customers that have been asking for the capability to ship their specialty food to anywhere in the U.S. because their own customers are asking for it,” said Bagrat Safarya, CEO and co-founder of Glendale, Calif.-based Local Express.

Supporting the introduction of this new feature, Local Express offers a guide that explains the process and provides tips for properly packaging foods, including perishables.