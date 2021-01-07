New Online Resource for Grocery E-commerce Debuts 

Keeping up with the latest and greatest in technology can be taxing for anyone. With the boom in e-commerce brought on by the pandemic, it's become even more essential for food retail professionals to keep pace with this ever-evolving technology. E-grocery tech provider Alert Innovation is providing a solution with the launch of www.e-grocery.com, an online educational resource for the global e-commerce and store automation community.

As Alert Innovation points out, supply chain operations are evolving into more efficient engines that integrate new computerized tools and employ new micro-fulfillment centers on-site and/or with ancillary fulfillment centers.

With so many changes, food retail employees are forced to learn an entirely new vocabulary related to the updated value chain. E-grocery.com is an online resource, updated in real time and developed to educate the community and accommodate the fast-growing demand for information on new topics related to e-commerce in the grocery business.

“Alert Innovation is very excited to launch this new resource and guide for our business community,” said John Lert, founder and CEO of North Billerica, Mass.-based Alert Innovation. “Our goal for the e-grocery.com site is to broaden the understanding of grocery e-commerce and store automation for improved conversations that continue to propel the industry forward.”

e-grocery.com features a comprehensive vocabulary list of terms, phrases and acronyms that cover numerous topics in global grocery, retail and supply chain automation. The site uses a range of multimedia, including imagery, animations and videos, to educate audiences on various terms and processes. Future plans include more resources such as industry white papers, best-practice guides, and trend-spotting links for the industry.

The e-grocery.com site is continuously being updated and welcomes the addition of new terms.

Founded in 2013, Alert Innovation has the mission of improving people's lives through innovation, starting with retail, by transforming how people shop and how retailers operate. The company has brought to market the Alphabot Automated Storage and Retrieval System and the Automated Each-Picking System, and is creating a new kind of automated supermarket called Novastore. The Alphabot micro-fulfillment center has been in full operation at Walmart Supercenter #2142, in Salem, N.H., since January 2020 to help revolutionize the online grocery pickup and delivery process for associates and customers.

