Walmart Beats Amazon in Grocery: Report

More than half of Walmart.com shoppers said that they have purchased groceries in the first quarter, compared with only 23% of Amazon.com shoppers, according to Jungle Scout’s "Q2 2021 Consumer Trends Report." Consumers ranked price as the top reason that they shopped on Walmart.com.

Besides groceries, the most popular product categories in first quarter among Wamart.com shoppers were beauty and personal care, and cleaning supplies. According to the report, nearly a third of consumers (27%) said that their spending on Walmart.com increased in first quarter. This most likely helped Walmart achieve a 37% increase in its first-quarter e-commerce growth, which included digitally enabled sales fulfilled by stores.

While nearly one in four (23%) Walmart.com shoppers expect their spending on the website to increase, the retailer still lags behind Amazon when it comes to membership — 68% of consumers are Amazon Prime members compared with 41% who subscribe to Walmart+. For its first quarter, Amazon reported a 44% year-over-year revenue increase, and its profits more than tripled to $8.1 billion.

Along with key insights into Amazon versus Walmart.com preferences, Jungle Scout’s quarterly study of 1,000 U.S. consumers explored the impact of pandemic-induced economics, lifestyle changes and attitudes, including consumers' current priorities, their comfort level in getting back to certain activities, and how it all affects what and where they’re buying stuff in 2021.

For instance, the report validated that fast and low-cost shipping is now essential for keeping online shoppers happy. Ninety-one percent of consumers expect to receive an online order within a week, and 9% expect all online orders to arrive on the same day. Additionally, 70% said that they would be upset if an order didn’t arrive on time. When it comes to price, 80% of consumers expect free shipping when ordering a certain dollar amount of items, and 66% expect free shipping for all orders.

Based in Austin, Texas, Jungle Scout offers an all-in-one platform designed to provide data and resources to help entrepreneurs and brands grow successful businesses on Amazon.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates about 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Meanwhile, Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100 list.