Target’s Unique Brand of Humor Shines Through in New Marketing Campaign

Target has unveiled its newest marketing campaign, That Target Feeling. In it, the retailer spotlights scenes and lyrics inspired by real customers who post on social media to share what Targets calls “the joys they’ve felt at Target.”

According to the company, Target is mentioned more than 50,000 times a day in user-generated content and is the most followed big-box retailer on TikTok. The new campaign spotlights some of the popular Target activities featured on social media, such as decorating shopping carts and posing for selfies at checkout.

To increase its own chances of going viral, the new campaign is set to Target’s reimagined version of the hit 2001 song “Everywhere,” originally performed by Michelle Branch. Target chose this nostalgic song to tap into the “heyday for retail therapy” as a way “to bring to life the similar but modern joy” customers feel strolling in its stores.