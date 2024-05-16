Target’s Unique Brand of Humor Shines Through in New Marketing Campaign
Target has unveiled its newest marketing campaign, That Target Feeling. In it, the retailer spotlights scenes and lyrics inspired by real customers who post on social media to share what Targets calls “the joys they’ve felt at Target.”
According to the company, Target is mentioned more than 50,000 times a day in user-generated content and is the most followed big-box retailer on TikTok. The new campaign spotlights some of the popular Target activities featured on social media, such as decorating shopping carts and posing for selfies at checkout.
To increase its own chances of going viral, the new campaign is set to Target’s reimagined version of the hit 2001 song “Everywhere,” originally performed by Michelle Branch. Target chose this nostalgic song to tap into the “heyday for retail therapy” as a way “to bring to life the similar but modern joy” customers feel strolling in its stores.
“We know Target is the happy place for millions of guests, and we’re excited to show what that looks and feels like through their eyes,” said Lisa Roath, chief marketing officer at Target. “This campaign is inspired by real experiences shoppers have shared on social — those small, fun and sometimes unexpected moments of discovery and delight in our aisles that make us Target. We’re lifting that joy up in our marketing this year as we continue leaning into nostalgia and humor in new ways.”
The full campaign kicks off on May 19 across a broad mix of channels, including digital, audio, social, streaming and more.
Target created That Target Feeling with help from creative agency Mythology and Ibra Ake, from London-based production company Somesuch, who directed the video.
[RELATED: Target Sales, Traffic Exceed Expectations in Q4, Fiscal Year 2023]
Many of the campaign’s featured products, including a lemon sponge and up&up toilet paper, will soon be available on the Target Finds page, organized according to the personalities and scenes within the campaign.
Last month, Target debuted an ad campaign with Kristen Wiig, reprising her popular “Saturday Night Live” Target Lady character to promote the company's new paid membership program and Target Circle Week.
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.