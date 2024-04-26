Gopuff Debuts ‘Bring The Magic’ Via TV, Theaters, More

Instant commerce company Gopuff has launched its largest-ever national brand campaign. Bring The Magic focuses on Gopuff’s ability to transform everyday moments into magical experiences, whether that means obtaining a forgotten ingredient in the middle of making dinner, getting medicine right away while home sick, or virtually anything in between. The 360-degree campaign aims to raise brand awareness and set the stage for Gopuff’s next phase.

“With a business predicated on speed and a team with its finger on the pulse of culture, Gopuff does more than deliver products — we create experiences,” noted Tyler Stewart, head of marketing and creative partnerships at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “Bring The Magic is a strategic campaign designed to share that magic with a broader audience while also serving as a promise to our existing customers that, with Gopuff, their every day can be a bit more special. By taking a more refined approach with this campaign and the creative, we’re growing up, without growing old.”

According to Gopuff, the “magic” of its shopping experience is enabled by a vertically integrated business model that allows the company to ensure consistently fast speed, a relevant and reliable assortment, and great value for customers.

Bring The Magic launches with a 60-second film (see below), directed by Adam Berg of commercial production company Smuggler and employing mind-bending and reality-breaking visuals. The integrated campaign, created in collaboration with Mother New York and Media by Mother, encompasses activations, cinema, influencers, linear, CTV, OTT, OOH and social. Along with the film, the campaign’s rollout includes a TikTok takeover and presence within the NBA playoffs on ESPN, ABC and Turner. The movie will also air in select movie theaters on the opening weekends of “Challengers,” starring Zendaya, and “The Fall Guy,” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Further, the full-funnel campaign extends beyond traditional channels to the Gopuff app and the physical world via the famous Gopuff brown paper bag. The company will bring out a series of limited-edition premium tote bags, starting with custom city-inspired designs in New York City, Philadelphia and Miami. Later, Gopuff will offer limited-edition versions created with talent and brand partners. Additionally, as an invisible thread running throughout the campaign, Gopuff will debut such culturally relevant collections as The Yes Chef Bag, The Situationship Bag, The Prepper Bag and The Dial Up Bag.

According to the company, “As the campaign progresses, Gopuff and Mother will bring the magic of Gopuff and its signature brown bag to unexpected places and cultural moments.”