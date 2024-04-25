Walmart+ to Hold Online-Only Shopping Event

Dolly Parton’s Rockin’ New Baking Collection is one of the exclusive products that will be available during Walmart+'s upcoming spring Early Access event.

From Monday, April 29 at 12 p.m. ET to Tuesday, April 30 at 12 p.m. ET, Walmart+ will provide its members with an online-only shopping experience. Participants can browse a curated selection of products newly arrived at Walmart, while supplies last, through the membership program’s spring Walmart+ Early Access event.

“Walmart+ members have shown significant engagement with our digital offerings, particularly in the grocery sector, so we’re excited to offer them a shopping event like no other where they can shop a wide selection of limited-edition grocery items and more, all with the benefit of free shipping and no additional fees that’s offered through every Walmart+ membership,” noted the company in revealing the forthcoming event.

Early Access events are a part of the perks of a Walmart+ membership, capitalizing on members’ desire to get first crack at special product releases and have their pick from a variety of exclusive and limited-edition items. The event not only members them a unique shopping experience, but also reinforces the value of their membership.

Available products will include:

Chips Ahoy! MMMProved Keke Palmer fan box, autographed (Walmart exclusive, only 25 available, for $4.98 )

Chips Ahoy! MMMProved Keke Palmer fan box (Walmart exclusive, only 125 available, for $4.98 )

Dolly Parton’s Rockin’ New Baking Collection (Walmart exclusive, available for $39.97 )

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and TXT Photocard Cereal Box (Walmart exclusive, available for $9.34 )

Chips Ahoy! S’mores (limited-edition Flavor, available for $4.28 )

Oreo Celebrations Drizzled Mixed Fudge Covered Cookies (variety of colors, 6-count box available for $19.59 )

OreoiD Celebrations Red & White Drizzled Brown Fudge (6-count box available for $19.59 )

Reebok Active Lite Women’s and Men’s Shoes (Walmart exclusive, $29.97 each)

Panini Select Basketball Mega Box ( $54.98)

Pampers Swaddlers 360 Pull On Diaper Super Pack, (sizes 3-6, $28.22 each)

Campbell's Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup (limited-edition flavor, available for $1.72 )

In other Walmart+ news, the program is bringing back its Mother of All Savings Memberships campaign for Mother’s Day, which this year falls on May 12. This year’s “Moms Answer Moms” interactive Q&A session brings shoppers a two-way conversation with a lineup of celebrity moms ready to share real-life parenting advice.

