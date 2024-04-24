Walmart+ Brings Celebrity Moms Together in New Campaign

In honor of Mother’s Day, Walmart+ is bringing back its Mother of All Savings Memberships campaign. This year’s "Moms Answer Moms” interactive Q&A session brings shoppers a two-way conversation with a lineup of celebrity moms ready to share real-life parenting advice.

Customers were able to submit questions via TikTok, and celebrities including Paris Hilton, Whitney Cummings, Kat Stickler, Tia Mowry, Aislinn Derbez and Barbara “Babs” Costello provide their candid perspective on tackling common parenting hurdles, from sleep training to meal planning to balancing it all.

“Our idea behind ‘Moms Answer Moms’ is rooted in the insight that moms often seek advice from other moms,” said David Hartman, VP of creative at Walmart. “We’re excited to offer an interactive forum via our Walmart TikTok where moms can get genuine tips and advice from influential celebrity moms, and to show how Walmart+, the Mother of All Savings Memberships, can be a tool to make their lives easier."

Walmart asserts that its Walmart+ membership offers benefits to busy moms, such as free shipping with no order minimum, free delivery from store, member savings on fuel, early access to product releases and online deals, returns from home, and video streaming with Paramount+.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.