Target Aims for Laughs With Kristen Wiig Collab

Kristen Wiig, who came up with the Target Lady character decades ago, is teaming up with the retailer on a new ad campaign.

Life is imitating art at Target. The retailer announced that actress and comedian Kristen Wiig – who broke out as a star on “Saturday Night Live” in part because of her popular “Target Lady” sketch character – will be featured in a new ad campaign.

The full-circle moment fittingly centers on Target Circle Week, a promotion that runs April 7-13. Wiig will be in full “Target Lady” mode as she generates excitement for that shopping event. Developed in tandem with Wiig, former SNL writer Jameson Anderson and director Tom Kuntz, the campaign includes 12 humorous advertising spots that will air on TV, digital, video and social channels at Target.com.

"Target Lady is incredibly special to me because it's one of the characters I created at The Groundlings and ended up on SNL. She definitely loves Target! I mean, who doesn't?" said Wiig. "It was so fun to bring her back after all this time, and we had so much fun imagining the world Target Lady sees inside the store today."

Target’s collaboration with such an iconic and high-profile brand ambassador comes at a key time, as the retailer officially unveils its updated Target Circle membership program this month. Shoppers can now choose from three levels of membership, including the traditional free Target Circle program, the Target Cycle Card (previously known as Target RedCard) and the new Target Circle 360 paid membership. Customers who enroll in the $49-a year program can get unlimited access to same-day delivery with Shipt and use Shipt Marketplace to shop from hundreds of retail partners.

"We've spent a lot of time talking with guests about what they love about Target Circle, and we can't wait for members to experience even more ease, savings and personal touches every time they shop," explained Cara Sylvester, Target’s EVP and chief guest experience officer. "We're thrilled to launch Target Circle's next chapter with Kristen Wiig as the Target Lady during Target Circle Week, and, since there's no cost to, all guests can save even more with their personalized deals."

The spring Target Circle Week features deals on hundreds of thousands of items across categories. Examples of discounts include 20% off breakfast favorites, coffee and cereal, 30% off certain apparel items and 30% off select outdoor living products.

Many new spring items are available as well. As Wiig’s Target Lady character once asked a customer played by Maya Rudolph, “What’s this? A wicker bag with spring flowers and a bamboo handle?”

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.